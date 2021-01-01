Loading…
Logo for the brand Pacific Roots

Pacific Roots

ACTIVE TRANSDERMAL CBD PATCH

About this product

Pacific Roots 40mg Active CBD Transdermal Patch provides a method to deliver CBD to targeted areas. The Active CBD Patch line contains a large dose of CBD, along with other synergistic ingredients like peppermint extract. This transdermal CBD patch delivers our standard mid-size serving of CBD at 40mgs, perfect for your everyday user. Pacific Roots Active Line of cannabidiol patches are THC Free.

4 CBD transdermal patches per pouch
40mg active CBD each, adding up to 160mg of active CBD per pouch
Patch size- 2.9” x 2.9”
Resealable package for convenience and use
Thin biocellulose construction
Hypoallergenic
Extended wear, up to 48 hours
CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing non-detectable THC at 0.0%
All natural
No added fillers
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
Made in the USA
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol patches the highest quality on the market
