Pacific Roots

CBD MUSCLE CREAM

Pacific Roots 500mg full spectrum CBD muscle cream delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a moisturizing, non-greasy rub. Perfect for use on sore muscles that need extra comfort. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%.

2oz 500mg CBD full spectrum muscle cream in a black glass jar
CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3%
Natural Ingredients
Vegan
No added fillers
Non-greasy
Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility
Made in the USA
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol cream the highest quality on the market
