About this product

Pacific Roots 500mg full spectrum CBD muscle cream delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a moisturizing, non-greasy rub. Perfect for use on sore muscles that need extra comfort. We’ve formulated a high concentration of whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%.



2oz 500mg CBD full spectrum muscle cream in a black glass jar

CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3%

Natural Ingredients

Vegan

No added fillers

Non-greasy

Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility

Made in the USA

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol cream the highest quality on the market