About this product

Pacific Roots 100mg oil-based full spectrum CBD personal lubricant delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a smooth exotic CBD lube. We’ve formulated for use during intercourse and personal application, giving an extra layer of comfort. Pacific Roots’ CBD lubricant is made with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%.



1oz 100mg CBD full spectrum personal lubricant – oil based in a black squeeze bottle

CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp

Made with ylang ylang and vanilla essential oils

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3%

Natural Ingredients

Vegan

Plant-based personal lube

No added fillers

Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility

Sustainably farmed

Made in the USA

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol lubricant the highest quality on the market