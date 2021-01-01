Pacific Roots
Pacific Roots 100mg oil-based full spectrum CBD personal lubricant delivers the “entourage effect” by packing a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes into a smooth exotic CBD lube. We’ve formulated for use during intercourse and personal application, giving an extra layer of comfort. Pacific Roots’ CBD lubricant is made with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains THC at or less than 0.3%.
1oz 100mg CBD full spectrum personal lubricant – oil based in a black squeeze bottle
CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp
Made with ylang ylang and vanilla essential oils
USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3%
Natural Ingredients
Vegan
Plant-based personal lube
No added fillers
Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility
Sustainably farmed
Made in the USA
Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity
Non-GMO
CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol lubricant the highest quality on the market
