About this product

Pacific Roots 100mg Full Spectrum CBD Hydrating Face Wash delivers a powerful cannabinoid punch for healthy looking skin. The combination of full spectrum CBD and sweet orange essential oil creates a perfect combination for a soothing and softer feeling face, while providing protection from occlusion in pores. Wake up every morning and go to bed every night with your face feeling refreshed and hydrated by incorporating face wash with CBD into your routine. Pacific Roots’ hemp hydrating CBD face wash has a rich profile of cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes. We’ve formulated our hemp CBD face cleanser with whole-plant, full-spectrum CBD that contains at or less than 0.3% THC that leaves the skin moisturized and bright.



4oz 100mg CBD full spectrum face wash in a black squeeze bottle

Sweet orange scent

Hydrates and refreshes while removing dirt and impurities.

Non-greasy

CBD derived from USA organically grown hemp

USDA Farm Bill compliant containing THC at or less than 0.3%

Natural Ingredients

Vegan

No added fillers

Manufactured in a certified cGMP facility

Made in the USA

Third-party tested for hemp compliance and purity

Non-GMO

CBDTQM certified, making our cannabidiol hydrating face wash the highest quality on the market