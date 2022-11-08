As a descendant of Girl Scout Cookies, you can expect flavors from Garlic Cookies, followed by a diesel aroma and a garlic-forward taste. Commonly used to relax, this strain also helps relieve symptoms associated with chronic pain, depression, and nausea. It definitely packs a punch!



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.