Kush Mints is a high THC strain with a unique savory minty taste that offers a friendly uplifting and blissful warm hug that melts away pain and anxiety. This well-balanced hybrid has complex flavor undertones of spicy herbal and lemon tart, quite a smoking delight from start to finish.



One hundred percent Premium California Cannabis that comes in four different sized pouches: 1/8th (3.5G), 1/4th (7G), ½ ounce (14G), and 1 ounce (28G). Our Dutch coastal greenhouses provide a consistent and controlled environment for our flower to thrive. A smile and consistent smoking experience in every bowl of Pacific Stone’s Premium California Flower. We only sell what our Pac Stone team grows and cures to bring you farm-direct California cannabis at an affordable price.