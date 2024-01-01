Wedding Cake and GMO unite inside every pack of Pacific Stone Indica Slims, forming one of the most satisfying indica experiences possible. Anticipate the sweet nostalgic vanilla aroma you know and love from wedding cake, with a touch of garlic on each exhale. Let yourself be carried off to a cozy dreamland by this legendary combination and enjoy every night with these Indica Blend Slims close by.
Trusted quality and consistency, flavor and nose, availability and affordability. Greenhouse Grown located in the central coast. Nothing is outsourced. 100% flower pre-rolls, flower-derived THCa Diamond Infused pre-rolls, and premium flower.