(75% Wedding Cake / 25% GMO)



Wedding Cake and GMO unite inside every pack of Pacific Stone Indica Slims, forming one of the most satisfying indica experiences possible. Anticipate the sweet nostalgic vanilla aroma you know and love from wedding cake, with a touch of garlic on each exhale. Let yourself be carried off to a cozy dreamland by this legendary combination and enjoy every night with these Indica Blend Slims close by.

