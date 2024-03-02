The Treehouse
The Treehouse
dispensary

The Treehouse

Moreno ValleyCalifornia
2218.2 miles away
1324 products | Last updated:

Shop by category

You recently viewed

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Flower

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Shop by strain type

Loading...

Indica

Loading...

Sativa

Loading...

Hybrid

Concentrates

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Edibles

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Cartridges

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Pre-rolls

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Topicals

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Accessories

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Other

  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...
  • Loading...

Want to see more?

This button will take you to the full dispensary menu.
shop all

About this dispensary

The Treehouse

Leafly member since 2024

Followers: 0
24081 Postal Ave, Moreno Valley, CA
Send a message
Call 9512827533
Visit website
License C10-0000987-LIC
ATMCash acceptedDebit cards acceptedStorefrontUFCW discountADA accessibleVeteran discountDelivery

Hours and Info (PT)

sunday
8:30am - 9:30pm
monday
8:30am - 9:30pm
tuesday
8:30am - 9:30pm
wednesday
8:30am - 9:30pm
thursday
8:30am - 9:30pm
friday
8:30am - 9:30pm
saturday
8:30am - 9:30pm

Photos of The Treehouse

Show all photos

0 Reviews of The Treehouse