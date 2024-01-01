Loading...

Packwoods

Packwoods products

11 products
Product image for El Chapo Infused Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
El Chapo Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for White Runtz Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
White Runtz Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 20.35%
CBD 0.03%
Product image for Super Skunk Infused Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Super Skunk Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawnana Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Strawnana Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Platinum Sherbert Mini Blunt Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Platinum Sherbert Mini Blunt Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Blue Zkittlez Infused Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Blue Zkittlez Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Strawberry Shortcake Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Strawberry Shortcake Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Chem Dawg Infused Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Chem Dawg Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Gelato Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
Pre-rolls
Gelato Pre-Rolls 2.25g 3-pack
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%
Product image for Flo Infused Pre-Roll 2g
Pre-rolls
Flo Infused Pre-Roll 2g
by Packwoods
THC 19.39%
CBD 0%
Product image for Grape Cola
Flower
Grape Cola
by Packwoods
THC 0%
CBD 0%