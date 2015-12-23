Ice Cream, also known as "Ice Cream Kush," is an exotic and potent hybrid marijuana strain. Bred by Parad Seeds, Ice Cream is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.