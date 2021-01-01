About this product

Enjoy all the anti-inflamatory benefits of our Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Softgels combined with Melatonin for a relaxing goodnight sleep. Createded with our patent pending water-soluble PCR hemp oil this product contains 25 mg of phytocannabinoid-rich hemp oil and 1 mg of melatonin per dose. It is designed to have maximum absorption and optimum bioavailability via the nanoemulsion based delivery system. The cannabinoid and melatonin emulsion droplets are approximately 25 nanometers in size, much lower than the 100-5000 nanometers used by most industry standard competitors. The high surface area of cannabinoid and melatonin droplets leads to much higher absorption in the bloodstream. The enhanced and consistent absorption (despite fed vs. fasting state) leads to predictable biological response.