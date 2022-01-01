About this product
Palm Organix™ CBD Immunity Blend softgels are crafted to help support a healthy immune system. Each CBD oil softgel is made with 10mg of PCR Hemp and plus Dried Yeast Fermentate and Vitamin D, which has been clinically shown to help boost a bodies immune system. Each bottle contains 30 CBD oil Softgels.
Palm Organix™
Premium CBD products - Broad Spectrum - Lab Tested - Fast Absorption - Made in the USA - Free Shipping
Palm Organix™ is a family-owned business started by Alex and Karen in 2018. As owner operators they value trust, attention to detail, and quality when it comes to their products and their business. They are committed to their customers and community. Their mission is to listen, educate, assist, and support every single client during their CBD journey.
