Our broad spectrum Phytocannabinoid-Rich tinctures help promote overall health and well being. The patented extraction and purification process removes 100% of THC making it a premier product. Palm Organix mint tinctures are perfect those exploring the health benefits of CBD for the first time or long time daily users. Enjoy the tasty mint flavor while using sublingually, hold under the tongue for 30-90 seconds for best results. Our mint tinctures are available in 3 strengths, 500mg, 1000mg, and 1500mg.