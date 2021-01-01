Palomar Craft Cannabis
Golden Strawberry
About this product
Genetics: Strawberry Banana X Kosher Kush
Golden Strawberry has a sweet overripe strawberry and fresh whipped cream flavor. This delicious strawberry milkshake reveals subtle notes of earth and pine that come forward after the grind and has a consistently high THC content.
Golden Strawberry has a sweet overripe strawberry and fresh whipped cream flavor. This delicious strawberry milkshake reveals subtle notes of earth and pine that come forward after the grind and has a consistently high THC content.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!