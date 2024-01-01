We use cookies for certain features and to improve your experience. See our
Panda Farms
unclaimed brand
This brand is currently unclaimed
About
Catalog
All categories
Cannabis
Panda Farms products
5 products
Flower
The Bizz
by Panda Farms
THC 24.1%
CBD 0.04%
Flower
Gorilla Glue (GG#4)
by Panda Farms
THC 30.2%
CBD 0.09%
Flower
Hazy Girl
by Panda Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.06%
Pre-rolls
GMO Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Panda Farms
THC 25.1%
CBD 0%
Flower
Mochi Gelato
by Panda Farms
THC 21.55%
CBD 0%
Panda Farms
Catalog