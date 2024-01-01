Loading...

Panda Farms

Panda Farms products

5 products
Product image for The Bizz
Flower
The Bizz
by Panda Farms
THC 24.1%
CBD 0.04%
Product image for Gorilla Glue (GG#4)
Flower
Gorilla Glue (GG#4)
by Panda Farms
THC 30.2%
CBD 0.09%
Product image for Hazy Girl
Flower
Hazy Girl
by Panda Farms
THC 23.7%
CBD 0.06%
Product image for GMO Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g
Pre-rolls
GMO Cookies Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Panda Farms
THC 25.1%
CBD 0%
Product image for Mochi Gelato
Flower
Mochi Gelato
by Panda Farms
THC 21.55%
CBD 0%