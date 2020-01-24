About this strain
Snowball
Ethos Genetics bred Snowball by crossing The White with Chem 4 OG to produce large buds with a dense structure and massive resin production. Flowers will sometimes be an eye-catching purple among white trichomes. They hold a gassy, creamy, and earthy terpene profile that will entice any OG lover.
Snowball effects
Reported by real people like you
23 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
91% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
43% of people report feeling tingly
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!