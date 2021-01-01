About this product

Panther Wellness Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion



Size: 4 fl.oz/120mL



Our Ultra Pure Full Spectrum Hemp Lotion is 100% natural, Colorado grown and third party lab tested. It contains naturally occurring phytonutrients, terpenes, essential oils and more in every serving.



Panther Wellness hemp balm is known for help with:



Skin health and beauty.

Calming and relaxation.

Promotes Healthy Skin.

Inflammation - Strong Natural Anti-inflammatory.

Relief muscles and joints pain and inflammation.

Relief and Improve Severe Skin Condition.



Offered In 4 Different Concentration to choose from:



250mg - Mild

500mg - Moderate

1000mg - Strong