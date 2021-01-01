About this product
Keep energy high, relax your mind, and elevate the day (or night).
Pantry’s bite-sized, vegan-friendly jellies are made from white peaches, pears, and a sprinkle of sugar. Each Sativa-dominant bite contains an energizing sensation, blended with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC to keep calm and focused with every dose.
• 5mg THC/5mg CBD per bite
• 20 bites per jar (100mg THC/100mg CBD)
• 5 calories per bite
• Vegan + Gluten-Free
• Fruit-Based + Vitamin-Rich
• Sativa-Dominant
• 100% Guilt-Free
About this brand
Pantry
Pantry Food Co. is made up of friends who also happen to be chefs, nutritionists, and health-experts, on a mission to create delicious (and good-for-you) edibles.
Enjoy Pantry at a dinner party with friends, in place of a glass of wine, or as a light treat before bed!
