About this product

Keep energy high, relax your mind, and elevate the day (or night).



Pantry’s bite-sized, vegan-friendly jellies are made from white peaches, pears, and a sprinkle of sugar. Each Sativa-dominant bite contains an energizing sensation, blended with a 1:1 ratio of CBD to THC to keep calm and focused with every dose.



• 5mg THC/5mg CBD per bite

• 20 bites per jar (100mg THC/100mg CBD)

• 5 calories per bite

• Vegan + Gluten-Free

• Fruit-Based + Vitamin-Rich

• Sativa-Dominant

• 100% Guilt-Free