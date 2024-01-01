Garlic Cookies 120U Ice Water Hash (72.80%)



Solventless Ice Water Hash

Farm: Emerald Queen Farms

Strain: Chem Dawg x Girl Scout Cookies



Garlic Cookies, bred by Mamiko Seeds, is a cross between Chem Dawg and Girl Scout Cookies, and is a reliable staple in Papa’s Select arsenal due to its overpowering profile, and unmatched stability. Garlic Cookies has been grown in excellence by Emerald Queen Farms, located in the gorgeous mountains of Willow Creek, and been processed by Papa’s Select into premium solventless concentrates since 2018.



Emerald Queen Farms’ harvests are always evident of their pristine terroir and impeccable cultivation using the sun, clean water, and all organic fertilizers. Papa's Select has released consistencies of Garlic Cookies including 90u and 120u Water Hash, Premium Live Rosin, Live Rosin Badder, and Premium Live Rosin Badder. All of the many consistencies of Garlic Cookies have a telltale sharp garlic herbaceousness that help to create a pungent, gassy nose with a mellow touch of sweet cookies, and is always a heavy hitter. The predominant terpene, Limonene, provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

read more