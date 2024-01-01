• Solventless Premium Live Rosin • Farm: South Face Farms • Strain: GMO x Papaya
Garlic Juice, bred by Oni Seed Co., is a cross between GMO and Papaya. Papa's Select utilized Garlic Juice fresh frozen harvested from Southface Farms, located in Mendocino County. Southface Farms motto, Undeniably Authentic, resonates with their decades-long commitment to hunting the most unique terpene profiles and newest flavors for hash production made possible with a full nursery on their beautiful mountaintop farm.
Papa's Select Garlic Juice Premium Live Rosin has a spicy, sharp zest as the primary note that melds with a tropical sweetness to create a unique palate full of Papaya terpenes. The predominant terpene, Limonene, provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.
Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless hash, rosin, and gummies. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.