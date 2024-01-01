Garlic Juice Premium Live Rosin (70.53%)



• Solventless Premium Live Rosin

• Farm: South Face Farms

• Strain: GMO x Papaya



Garlic Juice, bred by Oni Seed Co., is a cross between GMO and Papaya. Papa's Select utilized Garlic Juice fresh frozen harvested from Southface Farms, located in Mendocino County. Southface Farms motto, Undeniably Authentic, resonates with their decades-long commitment to hunting the most unique terpene profiles and newest flavors for hash production made possible with a full nursery on their beautiful mountaintop farm.



Papa's Select Garlic Juice Premium Live Rosin has a spicy, sharp zest as the primary note that melds with a tropical sweetness to create a unique palate full of Papaya terpenes. The predominant terpene, Limonene, provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

