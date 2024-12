Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless Ice Water Hash. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.



Garlic Mints is a cross between Animal Mints and GMO and provides the telltale sharp garlic herbaceousness of GMO that is overlaid with butty citrus. This combination creates a minty, gassy nose with a mellow touch of sweet vanilla cookies.



Strain Type: Hybrid

Taste Profile: Funk, Mint , Gas

Effect Profile: Comfort, Inspiration, Relaxation

Lineage: Animal Mints x GMO

