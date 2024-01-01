• Solventless, Standard Live Rosin • Farm: Emerald Queen Farms + Humboldt Kine Farms • Strain: Amarelo #11 +Holy Nana Crack
Golden Nana Crack is an in-house mix of Amarelo #11 and Holy Nana Crack. The Amarelo provides sweet fruitiness with a soothing creaminess. Holy Nana provides sharp unripe banana flavors with creamy gassiness - these two strains combined create a creamy citrus delight that is overlaid with funk.
Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless hash, rosin, and gummies. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.