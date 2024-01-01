Golden Nana Crack, Standard Live Rosin (70.05%)

by Papa's Select
THC —CBD —
  • Photo of Golden Nana Crack, Standard Live Rosin (70.05%)

About this product

Golden Nana Crack, Standard Live Rosin (70.05%)

• Solventless, Standard Live Rosin
• Farm: Emerald Queen Farms + Humboldt Kine Farms
• Strain: Amarelo #11 +Holy Nana Crack

Golden Nana Crack is an in-house mix of Amarelo #11 and Holy Nana Crack. The Amarelo provides sweet fruitiness with a soothing creaminess. Holy Nana provides sharp unripe banana flavors with creamy gassiness - these two strains combined create a creamy citrus delight that is overlaid with funk.

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Papa's Select
Papa's Select
Shop products
Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand known for its premium solventless hash, rosin, and gummies. The brand sources from expert generational farm partners in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods, free of chemical pesticides and nutrients, for clean sun-grown cannabis.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000199-LIC
Notice a problem?Report this item
Stay In Touch

Receive updates on new products, special offers, and industry news.

By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Leafly mobile app
Get high for less.
Download the Leafly app.
Download Leafly: Marijuana Reviews on the App Store
Download Leafly Marijuana Reviews on Google Play

* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.

© 2024 Leafly, LLC
Leafly and the Leafly logo are registered trademarks of Leafly, LLC. All Rights Reserved.