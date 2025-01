Grape Pie x Animal Cookies 120U Ice Water Hash (72.70%)



Solventless Ice Water Hash

Farm: Sunrise Mountain Farms

Strain: Grape Pie x Animal Cookies



Papa's Select utilized Grape Pie x Animal Cookies fresh frozen harvested from Sunrise Mountain Farms. Sunrise Mountain Farms grows cannabis with intention, employing regenerative farming practices such as Korean Natural Farming (KNF) to produce beautiful cannabis flower and resin.



Papa's Select has released Grape Pie x Animal Cookies from Sunrise Mountain Farms as 90u & 120u Water Hash, Premium Live Rosin and Live Rosin Badder. Grape Pie x Animal Cookies grown by Sunrise Mount Farms has a very classic grape scent. The classic grape aromas are combined with a gassy profile that meld with a nutty earthiness to create a doughy delight. The predominant terpene, Limonene, provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

