Strain specific, live ice water hash vegan gummies.



Honey Bananas is made with Papa's Select Honey Bananas premium ice water hash, grown by Emerald Queen Farms. The Honey Bananas strain is a cross between Strawberry Banana and Honey Boo Boo and receives its name from its unmistakable banana flavor. With your first bite you will taste the rich banana flavor followed by a delicious honey after taste. We let the strains natural flavor profile speak for itself in this gummy so no additional flavors are added.



• Farm Source: Emerald Queen Farms

• Strain: Strawberry Banana x Honey Boo Boo

• Product Cannabinoids Per Gummy: 10mg (10mg THC, Hybrid)

• Product Cannabinoids Per 10 Count Package: 100mg (100mg THC)

• Product Weight: 1.4oz (40g)

• Ingredients: Sugar*, Water, Tapioca Syrup, Pectin, Citric Acid, MCT Oil, Cannabis, Sodium Citrate



*Fair Trade Certified™ by Fair Trade USA® – 58% Fair Trade Certified™



Directions: Take one gummy. Wait two hours for full effect before increasing your dose.



Our Live Ice Water Hash Gummies capture the plant’s true essence. In collaboration with our expert farm partners, we carefully select the perfect strains, ripe in potent trichomes and rich in flavorful terpenes. We freeze the flowers immediately after harvesting to preserve each strain’s cannabinoids and unique flavor. Then we use artisanal, completely chemical-free methods to collect our premium ice water hash in small batches and blend it with all-natural, high-quality ingredients at a low temperature. The results are delicious gummies that deliver an epic, true-to-the-living-flower experience.

