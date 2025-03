Kombucha Clove Live Rosin Badder (75.77%)



• Live Rosin Badder

• Farm: Booney Acres + South Face Farms

• Strain: Kombucha + Garlic Juice



Kombucha Clove is an in-house mix of Kombucha from Booney Acres and Garlic Juice from South Face Farms. The Kombucha provides overtones of diesel that are combined with a fruity sweetness to create a pungent glass of grape kombucha while the Garlic Juice is spicy and zesty with a tropical sweetness to create a unique palate full of sweet fuel.

