Lemon OG Premium Live Rosin Badder (79.21%)



Solventless Premium Live Rosin Badder

Farm: Bloom Valley Farms

Strain: Las Vegas Skunk + The OG #18



Lemon OG: Lemon OG, is a cross between Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18. Papa's Select utilized fresh frozen harvested from Bloom Valley farms. Grown in the perfect environment to produce high quality cannabis and resin, Lemon OG Live Rosin Badder is a very gassy, with hints of lemon and sweetness. With notes of camphor, citrus and spice, this sweet profile provides a comforting and relaxing high.

