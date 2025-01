Sessions, Grease Bucket Live Rosin Badder (81.43%)



Solventless Sessions Live Rosin Badder

Farm: Humboldt 36 Farms

Strain: Garlic Cookies + Banana Punch



Grease Bucket is a cross between Garlic Cookies and Banana Punch. Grease Bucket boasts a sweet and creamy profile that is overlaid with gas to create a tropical treat with hints of citrus. This tasty Badder provides an inspiring, energetic high. Limonene is featured as its primary terpene, providing sharp citrus notes that can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

