Sour Maui Pineapple, Solventless Ice Water Hash Gummies



Strain Specific, Farm Specific, Small Batch

Farm: Emerald Queen Farm

Strain: Garlic Cookies



10mg of THC per gummy



Maui Pineapple is made with Papa’s Select Garlic Cookies premium ice water hash, grown by Emerald Queen Farm. This strain has herbaceous notes that create a pungent and gassy flavor. The added natural pineapple flavoring creates a delicious pairing reminiscent of a Hawaiian BBQ.



Discover Papa’s Select Ice Water Hash Gummies: solventless, strain specific, farm specific and small batch. Our expert gummy makers start by carefully selecting the perfect strains, ripe in potent trichomes and rich in flavorful terpenes, all sourced from California’s Emerald Triangle. We then use artisanal, completely solventless methods to collect our premium ice water hash in small batches and blend it with all-natural ingredients. The results are delicious, vegan gummies that deliver an epic, true-to-the-living-flower experience.

read more