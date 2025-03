Sticky Papaya Live Rosin (81.47%)



Solventless Live Rosin

Farm: Emerald Queen Farms

Strain: Motor Breath 15 x Papaya



Sticky Papaya, bred by Nirvana Seeds, is a cross between Motorbreath #15 and Papaya. Papa's Select processed Sticky Papaya fresh frozen harvested from Emerald Queen Farms, which is located in the gorgeous mountains of Willow Creek right above the epic Trinity River. Emerald Queen Farms harvests are prime examples of cannabis perfectly cultivated using the sun, clean water, and organic fertilizer. This fresh frozen strain was a pleasure to wash, what a dumper!



Sticky Papaya is a pungent strain with gassy, astringent overtones that are mellowed with an earthy sweetness. The tropical vibes of the Papaya are present to create a sticky sweet treat with a whole lot of gassy skunk on top! The predominant terpene, Limonene, provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

