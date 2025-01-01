"Papa's Select is an award-winning artisanal living extracts brand renowned for its premium solventless ice water hash. The brand partners with expert generational farmers in Humboldt, Mendocino, and Trinity counties, who use regenerative farming methods free of chemical pesticides and nutrients to cultivate clean, sun-grown cannabis.



Sticky Papaya is a pungent strain with gassy, astringent overtones mellowed by an earthy sweetness. The tropical essence of papaya shines through, creating a sticky-sweet treat topped with bold gassy skunk aromas. The predominant terpene, limonene, delivers sharp citrus notes and is known for its potential to elevate mood and support a calm, relaxed state of mind.



LINEAGE: . Motorbreath #15 x Papaya

FLAVOR PROFILE: Tropical, Gas, Sweet

EFFECT PROFILE: Happy, Relaxed, Heavy



This statement has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease."





read more