Strawberry Jam Jam Premium Live Rosin (66.364%)



• Solventless Premium Live Rosin

• Farm: Booney Acres

• Strain: Mimosa Pheno



Strawberry Jam Jam is a Symbiotic Genetics bred strain that contains Mimosa phenos. Booney Acres lovingly grew Strawberry Jam Jam for Papa's Select, drawing from their extensive experience with sustainable agricultural practices, including nutrients provided by food grown on site and Korean Natural Farming. Papa's Select has released Strawberry Jam Jam as a Premium Live Rosin that provides a sticky sweet treat with key notes of strawberry. The berry sweetness is combined with citrus notes to create a sharp, tart jammy delight that provides an inspiring high with a nice boost of energy. Limonene is featured as its primary terpene, providing sharp citrus notes that can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

read more