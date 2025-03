ZBerries Premium Live Rosin (80.07%)



Solventless Live Rosin

Farm: Humboldt Kine Farms

Strain: Zkittlez x OGKB 18



ZBerries, bred by DNA Genetics, is a cross between Zkittlez and OGKB 18. Papa's Select utilized ZBerries fresh frozen harvested from Humboldt Kine Farms. Humboldt Kine Farms embraces the lifestyle of cannabis growing and focuses on community, emphasizing the love of the plant and the medicine it can offer to produce some of the highest quality trichomes Papa's Select has to offer.



Papa's Select ZBerries Premium Live Rosin provides a mouthful of tart, creamy berries overlaid with a gassy spiciness. Melding these flavors creates an earthy cherry smoothie that provides an inspiring high. The predominant terpene, β Caryophyllene, provides an herbal spiciness and can help to provide anti-inflammatory properties. Limonene is the second most dominant terpene that provides sharp citrus notes and can potentially help with mood elevation and stress relief.

