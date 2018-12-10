About this product
Fast-absorbing and lightweight, our Releaf Body Oil offers targeted topical relief. With a 1:3 ratio of CBD to THC, it feels smooth on skin and works to reduce muscle tension — all the better when used as a massage oil. Our therapeutic blend of essential oils are combined with full-spectrum cannabinoids that leverages the natural power of the whole plant. Directly apply to tight muscles or all over for a relaxed, soothing sensation.
The Releaf Body Oil is available in 60 ML.
Formulated to glide on smoothly and absorb quickly for head-to-toe comfort. Perfect for localized topical joint care or broad coverage to massage into and soothe aching muscles or your whole body. Apply 3 or more pumps to the desired area, and rub in for 20-30 seconds. Repeat as often as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.
No product reviews
About this brand
Papa & Barkley
Papa & Barkley was founded by caring for the ones we love, inspired by a son’s dedication to help his bedridden father. Our mission is to unlock the power of Cannabis to improve people’s lives.
Better. For you.
+ Solventless: chemical-free from start to finish.
+ Whole Plant: natural full-spectrum
of cannabinoids, terpenes, chlorophyll, and phytonutrients.
+ Safe: no CO2, pesticides, mycotoxins, or heavy metals.
+ Artisanal: hand-planted, hand-
harvested, and slow-cured.
State License(s)
C11-0000199-LIC
CDPH-10003700
CDPH-10002847