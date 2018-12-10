Fast-absorbing and lightweight, our Releaf Body Oil offers targeted topical relief. With a 1:3 ratio of CBD to THC, it feels smooth on skin and works to reduce muscle tension — all the better when used as a massage oil. Our therapeutic blend of essential oils are combined with full-spectrum cannabinoids that leverages the natural power of the whole plant. Directly apply to tight muscles or all over for a relaxed, soothing sensation.



The Releaf Body Oil is available in 60 ML.



Formulated to glide on smoothly and absorb quickly for head-to-toe comfort. Perfect for localized topical joint care or broad coverage to massage into and soothe aching muscles or your whole body. Apply 3 or more pumps to the desired area, and rub in for 20-30 seconds. Repeat as often as needed. Store in a cool to room temperature setting and keep away from direct sunlight.