Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Papers + Ink

Papers + Ink

Custom-Printed Organic Rolling Papers Kit

Product rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Product Details:
-- Organic unbleached rolling papers
-- 12 king sized sheets printed with non-toxic vegetable based colorings
-- 12 smart slim ultra premium filters
-- Multi-functional packing tool
-- Soft, smooth, slow-burning
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!