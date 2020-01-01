 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Paradise

Where's Your Paradise?

Paradise Hard Candy 4-Packs
Paradise Caramels
Paradise Gummies
About Paradise

Paradise Infused is the industry's top manufacturer for hard candies, gummies & caramels. Established in 2007, in San Diego, California, Paradise Candy Company founded its principals and value’s on creating high quality and consistent THC and now CBD infused edibles, promoting health and wellness based solutions; giving people a higher quality of life, while empowering the general public though education on the benefits of cannabis and hemp. Our passion has become our business. By creating medicinal hard candies, pops, and caramels we have discrete, all natural, safe and effective products that support the treatment of chronic pain, illness or other medical conditions. Our edibles are made in small batches to assure quality and consistence. Each batch is lab tested for potency. Enhance your life with Paradise!

Candy

Hemp CBD oil

Available in

United States, California