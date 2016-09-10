About this product

In the Kush tradition, the Allkush plant is compact and relatively short, and fills out rather than stretching once it flowers. A relatively fast flowering time (56-60 days), makes it a popular choice for both indoor and outdoor gardeners. Indoor growers enjoy the easy management the Allkush provides. It is perfect for a SOG (Sea Of Green) set ups thanks to a proliferation of big and well rounded colas.



Outdoor growers will reap the rewards that come from extensive sunshine, with the Allkush growing to heights of 2m and more. Allkush produces large and dense buds that are crystal coated, reflecting the plant’s ‘best hash’ heritage. This variety is more recommended for growers in southern regions, such as Spain, Italy, southern United States and parts of South America.



This strain has won awards at the High Life and Argentina Cannabis Cups due to a powerful sweet flavor, an effect that is long lasting and dynamic and the superb hash making qualities of the plant. It has been recognized for its medical qualities, and has been recommended by various medical users as being a good treatment for medical conditions ranging from cancer effects to depression, anxiety and sleep disorders.



80% Indica // 20% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%