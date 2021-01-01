About this product

When these quick flower varieties became popular a few years back, we put all our knowledge and expertise to the task of creating a range of Paradise Seeds autos. Our aim was to retain the benefits of automatic flowering that Ruderalis genetics bring, while ensuring the quality that was so often lacking in this type of plant.



The fine ingredients that go into Automaria ll are genetics from the Brazilian Santa Maria strain (which has a reputation for delivering a high that borders on the spiritual) and another classic sativa strain. These have been crossed with Cannabis Ruderalis, the tough little plant with an automatic body clock that thrives and flowers, regardless of light.



This plant reaches between 70 cm and 1m in an indoor set up, which makes it good for small cultivation spaces. Growth is rigorous and consistent, with significant stretching of the stem and side branches, which allows for good bud development. The ratio of calyx to leaf is high and this makes for a speedy chop once harvest comes.



This plant will also give the outdoor gardener something to smile about with a fast turnaround from seed to harvest (70 days although we have had reports of even quicker finishes than that) and can easily grow taller than 1m.Automaria ll is also a good performer further north and is a popular choice with city gardeners planting in balconies and window boxes and small gardens.



40% Indica // 60% Sativa

THC level: 14-18%

CBD level: < 0.1%