Belladonna is one of our original old school strains. This classic plant is a multi award winner and is as popular now as when we introduced it 15 years ago thanks to a quick harvest time combined with a sativa high.



Belladonna continues to be a popular choice with indoor growers with a flowering time of approximately 9 weeks. The buds are tight and the foliage is reduced, giving this strain a good natural defense against mold and fungi. Belladonna is particularly recommended for growers with SOG set ups (Sea Of Green).



This sultry sativa remains the seed of choice with many outdoor growers in both northern and southern regions. It does very well in warmer climates, such as California, where the sun fuels healthy growth, and was super popular when the outdoor growing revolution came to Spain in the 1990s. As this plant has been bred to be mold resistant, it is also a great bet (and a popular one) with sativa inspired gardeners in countries like the UK, Germany and the Netherlands.



The resin coated buds that Belladonna delivers come with a heavy coating of trichomes, producing a plant that is beautiful to look at and fruity to taste.



40% Indica // 60% Sativa

THC level: 18-22%

CBD level: < 0.1%