CALIFORNIAN GOLD
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
About this product
Californian Gold is easy to grow and its payload delivers with an explosion of resinous buds.
She lives up to its name in the grow department, an easy going addition to both indoor and outdoor setups. It is a bushy plant, robust with thick stems and big leaves, and is very pleasing to grow. In terms of production, smell and flavor this plant comes with the full package.
For the indoor grower, its medium size makes it a good companion for the grow room, especially one where height is an issue. The quick flower time and dependable yield are two further qualities to recommend this variety and production is characterized by large buds that are compact and oozing with resin.
Outdoor, in the garden, Californian Gold will naturally thrive in warmer climates, where the sun will make those characteristically large indica buds swell. However, the hybrid nature of this plant makes it a reasonable adapter to the cooler climates of more northern regions.
80% Indica // 20% Sativa
THC level: 20-24%
CBD level: < 0.1%
Cali Gold effects
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
55% of people report feeling happy
Talkative
32% of people report feeling talkative
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
9% of people report feeling anxious
Depression
34% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
32% of people say it helps with anxiety
