About this product

Californian Gold is easy to grow and its payload delivers with an explosion of resinous buds.



She lives up to its name in the grow department, an easy going addition to both indoor and outdoor setups. It is a bushy plant, robust with thick stems and big leaves, and is very pleasing to grow. In terms of production, smell and flavor this plant comes with the full package.



For the indoor grower, its medium size makes it a good companion for the grow room, especially one where height is an issue. The quick flower time and dependable yield are two further qualities to recommend this variety and production is characterized by large buds that are compact and oozing with resin.



Outdoor, in the garden, Californian Gold will naturally thrive in warmer climates, where the sun will make those characteristically large indica buds swell. However, the hybrid nature of this plant makes it a reasonable adapter to the cooler climates of more northern regions.



80% Indica // 20% Sativa

THC level: 20-24%

CBD level: < 0.1%