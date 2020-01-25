About this product

The Durga Mata ll CBD retains all the characteristics of the original. We appreciate that many medical patients are new to growing their own medicine and for this reason we chose to develop a strain that is solid and dependable, straight forward to grow and very forgiving for the novice grower.



The big difference between the original and the medical variety, is in the Cannabidiol (CBD) content. As medical users are aware, CBD does not have the psychoactive qualities of THC and actually moderates the effects of this compound. We have bred the DM-ll-CBD to be a clone that delivers a CBD content of 8.5% (THC is 7%) and is therefore better suited for medicinal use.



Durga Mata II CBD is a reliable plant to grow and, just like the original, performs well in indoor grow operations and particularly in a SOG set up (Sea Of Green). It develops a sturdy, flower clustered, main stem that oozes with resin by the end of the flowering period. The rock hard buds have a complex odour, perfume sweet, bringing to mind the exotic scent of Turkish delight. Plants are ripe within 56 to 58 days and give an impressive yield.



For the outside grower, this variety will perform very well too. It comes with pest resistance in its genes and will grow well in moderate climates and less sunnier regions of the world (such as northern Europe and Canada), as well as thriving in southern regions.



90% Indica // 10% Sativa

THC level: 5-9%

CBD level: 8-12%