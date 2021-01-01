About this product

Mendocino Skunk, developed in collaboration with Chong’s Choice, is a well rounded combination of sativa and indica to produce a good yield plant that is easy to grow and delivers a delightful user experience.



This plant is shorter and bushier than many varieties which makes it a good option for the beginner, although experienced growers will appreciate the ease of growth and pleasant all round qualities.



A good addition to the indoor grow setup, Mendocino Skunk is a stable plant that will grow to a medium size so a good option if your grow room space is limited. With a thick central cola, the side branches of this plant will provide good bud growth and the calyx-to-leaf ratio makes for a speedy trim job once harvest comes.



This plant will also thrive in outdoor grow spaces, providing a happy experience for growers in northern regions of Europe, Canada and America thanks to the Mendocino factor in the Skunk mix. In warmer, more Mediterranean climates, there is potential to boost optimum yield levels as this is a plant that will respond well in the sunshine.



The fruity flavor and skunky tones will have your taste buds tingling for more and is an indication of the pleasurable hit that is coming your way.



60% Indica // 40% Sativa

THC level: 20-24%

CBD level: < 0.1%