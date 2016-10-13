About this product

Lucid Bolt is a combination of original classic strains, forged in Paradise to produce a Greek Goddess of a plant - strong, sturdy and rippling with big buds.



Sprinkled into the mix is a genetic line that promotes quick and easy growth rewarding the grower with an abundant harvest. Spiraling off its thick central cola side branches drip with the resinous riches.



When grown inside Lucid Bolt responds well to training, giving off a floral aroma that is as strong as it is pleasant (8 - 9 weeks flowering time). It can stand alone as a multi branch plant or be integrated into a Sea Of Green (SOG) or Screen Of Green (SCROG) set up, which will boost the yield even further. For indoor growers, we advise a good filter. Good filters are always advisable, but particularly so here.



In the garden, the growing experience has much to recommend, the distinctive resinous buds are exotic to look at and the perfect mate for the manicurist’s scissors. This plant can grow south and north of the border, although the compact indica buds make it better suited to drier areas.



70% Indica // 30% Sativa

THC level: 17-21%

CBD level: < 0.1%