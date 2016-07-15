About this product

This plant grows with a thick stem and bushy side branches. This gives it the tools to produce BIG and heavy buds that are trichome rich.



A pleasure to work with for the indoor gardener (60 days flower time), this sturdy plant is versatile. It can be grown as a multi branch, stand alone, or in a set up that employs a Sea Of Green as it responds very well to training. Particularly impressive results have been achieved by those who use hydroponic systems, and hydro growers are big fans of its easy management too.



Outside, the Opium is a different story. In a warm and sunny climate it will grow more tree than bush, which makes it particularly effective for growers in southern regions of France, Spain and California.



Although this is a sturdy plant, the big buds may not make it so reliable for garden and guerrilla plots in northern areas, particularly if autumn is wet in your region.



The dominant fragrance is fruit, and the taste is creamy. A little like your favorite cocktail, you will be coming back for more.



50% Indica // 50% Sativa

THC level: 17-21%

CBD level: < 0.1%