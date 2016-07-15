About this product

Pandora is another one of our autoflowering varieties which has been bred with the medical user in mind. When it first came out, she earned the reputation for being one of the most powerful autoflower plant strains in the world. We have used the ruderalis genes to give her the characteristic quick flowering time and short stature, but the rest of Pandora’s personality is pure indica, in the tradition of our famed varieties Sensi Star and Spoetnik #1.



For the indoor ganja gardener, Pandora is a dream to grow, with a high calyx-to-leaf ratio and colas that are as long, thick and sticky. Good for the grower with limited space to work with, this plant grows stout and thick and will rarely reach more than 1m inside. Quick to flower (60-75 days depending on the environment),



Outdoor, in garden set ups, greenhouses and on city balconies, expect growth to reach a maximum of 1.20m. For gardeners in southern regions (from Spain and Italy in Europe to southern states of America) and across the southern hemisphere, Pandora offers the potential to produce yields that will even exceed our average yield estimates.



The taste is sweet, the effect is relaxing.



70% Indica / 30% Sativa

THC level: 15-19%

CBD level: < 0.1%