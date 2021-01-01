About this product

Ethically produced and made from 100% compact organic cotton (170 gr), this is not your usual off-the-shelf t-shirt.



The new Paradise Seeds ladies tank top style has extra length and a slight flare at the bottom making it a versatile t-shirt perfect for combining with leggings. It’s t-shirt design is part of a limited edition handmade (even down to the hand dipped custom color) range of merchandise and celebrates one of the oldest and most spiritual strains in the Paradise Seeds catalogue. The Plazmalab design team was asked to visualise Durga Mata and have responded with a design that embodies the essence of this Paradise original strain.



The illustrated design, which includes front and back prints, draws influence from this character from Hindu mythology and reflects the grounded nature of this legendary Paradise Seeds strain.



Female Durga Mata t-shirt details:

Color: Dark Brown

Style: tanktop

Sizes: S/M



This design has been produced in-house at the Plazmalab ‘laboratory’ (none of that sweat shop business here!). The artist in charge of this design is the talented Ambi and this tee comes with custom collar labels and sleeve tags and a Paradise Seeds/Plazmalab swing tag.