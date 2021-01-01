About this product

This is definitely a cap you wear to stand out and be counted! You will be carrying around a lot of history on your head with this one! Sensi Star is the heavyweight champ from Paradise Seeds, a world famous indica that came to fame when it took the High Times and Highlife cannabis cups – both in the same year.



Made of pearl hemp, this cap has a phat Sensi Star logo embroidery on the black front, with a cannabis leaf camo print design on the back of the cap. A quality cap that you can really feel, the Sensi Star edition also comes with the kind of sick details that Grassroots California have become so well respected for.



So first of all, let’s check out the stash pocket. It sits discreetly concealed by the colourful customized star interior lining which will keep your head nice and comfortable. This baggie sized pocket is so discreet that you’re going to have to work a bit to find it. The result is a reassuringly hard-to-find secret place that we are sure you will put to very good use...