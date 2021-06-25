About this product

The heritage of this plant is a sweet skunk and we bred this line, selecting the biggest and the juiciest plants of each generation to build the Wappa profile. What makes this plant such great value for money is its special power to thrive and keep on producing. A perfect plant for the beginner and also popular with pros who are looking for big yields and a dependable product.



The plant itself is stout and sturdy, an indica strain that is renowned for its stability. The high calyx-to-leaf ratio will make the fussiest manicurist a happy person and it is pleasing to the eye too. This one is popular with those who have indoor grow rooms, and especially those gardeners that have limited space to work with. Wappa is a medium sized plant that packs a very big punch, evident in the thick cola and the proliferation of buds that surge from the side branches. For the best guide to growing Wappa indoors, check out our Grow Report here.



As an outdoor plant, Wappa proves its qualities equally. It will perform in a more moderate climate, and grows well in the UK, Holland, Austria and Poland and parts of Canada.This plant will deliver the northern cultivator enough nuggets to store way for the long winter months ahead. However, Southern region growers in Europe, the USA and the countries of South America will best benefit from Wappa’s outdoor performance. Give this plant sunshine and it will reward you with buds.



60% Indica / 40% Sativa

THC level: 20-24%

CBD level: < 0.1%