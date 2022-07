Partnered Proof is designed as a daily regimen conveying an UPLIFTING feeling of ALERTNESS and a sense of TRANQUILITY.



Incorporate Partnered Process Special Blend CBD Massage Oil into your daily regimen for added health benefits. Our CBD-infused topical products may help with sore muscles, anxious nerves, waking up, and more. Skin Type: Normal, Dry, Combination, and Oily. Skincare Concerns: Dryness and Redness.