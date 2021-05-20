Users who are stuck with a short cleansing deadline need a quick and easy solution to remove toxins from their system. The Fail Safe Kit includes both detox drink and capsules to ensure a fast cleanse to meet your timeline.



Features and Benefits of the Fail Safe Kit include:



Clean Shot AND Clean Capsules to ensure a powerful cleanse. It works within 60-90 minutes of using the product to flush toxins from your body.



Detox Guide and usage instructions are included to ensure you have a successful cleansing process and get the desired results.



Dedicated Phone and Chat Support is available to answer any of your specific detox or cleansing questions beyond the Detox Guide provided.



Overnight Shipping options are available for those that need the product in their hands the next day.